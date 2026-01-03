WPL 2026: All you need to know about the tournament 

The much-awaited fourth season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off on January 9. The opening match will be contested between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Navi Mumbai on January 9. Notably, Mumbai Indians will head into the tournament as defending champions. A total of 20 group-stage matches will be played, followed by two knockout games, including the final on February 5. Here is all you need to know about the tournament.

Teams Teams and past winners The upcoming season of WPL will again see the participation of five teams: Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Giants. As mentioned, MI are the reigning WPL champions, having won two titles in three editions so far. RCB are the other past winner. Delhi Capitals (DC) have been the runners-up in all three seasons so far.

Tournament structure Tournament to be played across two venues The WPL 2026 season will be played across two venues—Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy and Vadodara's BCA Stadium. The first leg of the tournament will take place in Navi Mumbai from January 9 to January 17, with a total of 11 matches scheduled during this phase. The second leg will then move to Vadodara for another set of matches, including the playoffs.

Double-headers 2 double-headers scheduled for WPL 2026 This year's edition also marks the first time that WPL will be held in January-February instead of February-March like previous seasons. Meanwhile, the upcoming season will also feature two double-headers - another first in the competition's history. Both afternoon games will be played on Saturdays in the first half of the season in Navi Mumbai.

Structure WPL 2026: A look at the tournament format The WPL 2026 will follow a traditional round-robin format, with each of the five teams facing every other team twice in this stage. A win will fetch two points, while an abandoned match will give one point to both teams. After the round-robin stage, the top-ranked team on the points table gets a direct spot in the final. The second and third-placed teams will face each other in the Eliminator to become the second finalist.

Combination Six overseas players allowed in each squad Each squad has 15 to 18 members, with six overseas players each. As per the rules, a maximum of four overseas players are allowed in an XI. However, if a team has an associate cricketer, she can be the fifth overseas player. Notably, a total of ₹40.8 crore were spent at the WPL 2026 auction as teams secured 67 players, with 23 of them being overseas names.