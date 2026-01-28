WPL 2026: UPW sign Amy Jones as Phoebe Litchfield's replacement

UP Warriorz have signed England's wicketkeeper-batter, Amy Jones, as a replacement for the injured Phoebe Litchfield for the remaining 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) matches. The Australian batter was one of UPW's star players this season, scoring 243 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 154.77. However, her injury has dealt a major blow to UPW's chances of making it to the playoffs.

Player profile Jones's experience to bolster UPW Despite not having played in the WPL so far, Jones brings plenty of international experience to the table. The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has played 125 WT20Is and scored 1,666 runs with a strike rate of 121.60. She also has over 2,600 WODI runs. The English batter will join the Warriorz for a fee of ₹50 lakh. Her addition is expected to add depth and flexibility to the batting order.

League position Bottom-placed UPW still in the hunt Currently, UP Warriorz are at the bottom of the WPL 2026 points table with just four points from six games. To have a shot at qualification, they must win both their remaining games and reach eight points. Their next match is against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 29. Delhi Capitals will be their final opponents on February 1.

