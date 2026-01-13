WPL 2026: Here's why GG's Anushka Sharma missed MI clash 

Anushka Sharma , a player for Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, has been ruled out of their match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The decision comes after she suffered an injury to her right hand while fielding during a game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The franchise confirmed that Anushka will be sidelined for a "short period" as she recovers from this minor injury.

Franchise statement Gujarat Giants express support for Anushka's recovery In a statement, the Gujarat Giants said, "Anushka Sharma will be out of action for a short period as she recovers from a minor injury sustained while fielding during our match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night." The franchise added that "Anushka is under the close supervision of the team's medical staff and is progressing well." They further emphasized that her health and long-term well-being remain their priority.

Replacement player Ayushi Soni to replace Anushka Sharma in Gujarat Giants Ayushi Soni, a 25-year-old batter from Delhi, has been signed as Anushka's replacement for the match against Mumbai Indians. Although Anushka has traveled with the team for this game, she was spotted with a plaster on her right hand. This comes after a promising start to her WPL career where she scored 44 runs in her debut match against UP Warriorz on Saturday.