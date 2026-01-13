WPL 2026: DC, UPW to fight for opening points 

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is heating up as Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz gear up for their next match of the season. Both teams are looking to turn their fortunes around as they take on each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday (January 14). As both teams suffered defeats in their respective first two games, they would be raring to open their account. Here is the preview of the fixture.

Team challenges Delhi Capitals's powerplay bowling woes Delhi Capitals, who were the losing finalists in the first three seasons, have had a rough start under new captain Jemimah Rodrigues. The team's powerplay bowling has been a major concern after their recent defeats. "I think definitely our powerplay bowling. I think we need to get our plans more sorted," Rodrigues said after losing to Gujarat Giants.

Team struggles UP Warriorz's top-order batting issues UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are struggling with their top-order batting. Harleen Deol and Kiran Navgire have both opened alongside Meg Lanning in different matches, but neither strategy has worked so far. The team management needs to finalize a stable partner for Lanning and give her enough time to settle in. The Indian pace duo of Kranti Goud and Shikha Pandey also needs to step up their game.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIs DC probable XI: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani. UPW probable XI: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.

Information Here's the pitch report and H2H record The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is known for assisting batters. With dew present, teams batting second will find more joy. There will be some assistance for quick bowlers with the new ball. In terms of the head-to-head record, the Capitals have just two wins and four defeats against the Warriorz.