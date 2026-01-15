Nat Sciver-Brunt slams record-equaling 10th WPL fifty: Key stats

Mumbai Indians set a target of 162 runs for UP Warriorz in Match 8 of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Navi Mumbai. The innings was anchored by Nat Sciver-Brunt , who scored an impressive 65 off just 43 balls. Despite the challenging conditions favoring the UP Warriorz bowlers, Sciver-Brunt's stellar performance helped Mumbai recover from a difficult start. She raced to her 10th WPL half-century, guiding MI to 161/5.

Early challenges Sciver-Brunt rescues MI from early struggles Mumbai Indians opened with Amanjot Kaur and G Kamalini, but the duo struggled to score quick runs. Their back-to-back dismissals brought MI down to 45/2 in 8.3 overs. Even skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's arrival couldn't steady the ship. A formidable catch from Chloe Tryon ended her stay, leaving MI at 74/3 (12.2 overs). The innings was finally rescued by Sciver-Brunt, who added 85 runs (43 balls) with Nicola Carey.

Information Sciver-Brunt anchors MI's recovery Sciver-Brunt's masterful knock anchored their recovery, while Carey added the finishing touch (32* off 20 balls). The former departed in the final over, scoring 65 off 43 balls. Her knock was laced with 9 fours and a six.

Advertisement