Ashleigh Gardner powers Gujarat Giants with her sixth WPL fifty

Ashleigh Gardner played a brilliant innings of 65 runs off just 41 balls, helping Gujarat Giants post a formidable total of 207/4 in their 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) opener against UP Warriorz. The Giants skipper played this stunning knock at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Gardner's explosive innings included six boundaries and three sixes, as she took on the bowlers after a slow start.

Strategic alliance Gardner and Sharma's partnership propels Giants Gardner arrived in the sixth over with the scorecard reading 55/2. Her innings was bolstered by a 103-run partnership with Anushka Sharma, who contributed a solid 44 runs off 30 balls on debut. Gardner played some breathtaking shots after getting settled, pushing the Giants toward the 200-run mark. Sophie Ecclestone eventually trapped her in the 18th over. Earlier, former New Zealand captain Sophie Devine had also played an aggressive knock of 38 runs off just 20 balls.

Finishing touches Wareham and Fulmali's contributions toward the end Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali played crucial roles in finishing Gujarat's innings on a high note. Wareham scored an unbeaten 27 runs off just 10 balls, hitting three sixes and a four. Fulmali also chipped in with an unbeaten 14 runs off seven balls, hitting two sixes along the way. Their late-order fireworks helped Gujarat Giants post a mammoth total against UP Warriorz.