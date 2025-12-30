WPL: Mumbai Indians name Kristen Beams as spin-bowling coach

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed former Australian leg-spinner Kristen Beams as their spin-bowling coach for the upcoming 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season. The franchise announced the same on Monday, December 29, welcoming Beams into their coaching staff. She will join MI Women's head coach Lisa Keightley, mentor Jhulan Goswami, batting coach Devika Palshikar, and fielding coach Nicole Bolton.

Career highlights Beams' illustrious playing and coaching career Beams had an illustrious international career, representing Australia in one WTest, 30 WODIs, and 18 WT20Is. She was also the third-highest wicket-taker at the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup. The leg-spinner also played 45 games in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) before hanging up her boots. Post-retirement, Beams transitioned into coaching and has worked with teams in both WBBL and The Hundred tournaments.

Coaching journey Coaching experience and roles Beams has also served as the Australian Women's Under-19 team coach. She was also the National Development Lead at Cricket Australia. Her most recent role was as Community Cricket Manager - South at Cricket Tasmania. Now, she will be part of MI's support staff for the upcoming WPL season, which starts on January 9, with MI playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match.