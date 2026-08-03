Vinesh Phogat confirms appeal against Brij Bhushan's sexual harassment acquittal

In a statement in Hindi, Phogat expressed her disappointment over the verdict, saying, "We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual harassment allegations brought by the women wrestlers."

She accused authorities of shielding Singh throughout the case and confirmed that wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal.

"We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," Phogat said.