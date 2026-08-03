Vinesh Phogat confirms appeal against Brij Bhushan's sexual harassment acquittal
What's the story
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced that women wrestlers will appeal against the Delhi court's decision to acquit former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case. The development follows Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar clearing Singh and his co-accused Vinod Tomar, the former WFI assistant secretary, of all charges.
Allegations
'We have not lost hope'
In a statement in Hindi, Phogat expressed her disappointment over the verdict, saying, "We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual harassment allegations brought by the women wrestlers."
She accused authorities of shielding Singh throughout the case and confirmed that wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal.
"We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," Phogat said.
Verdict reaction
Singh welcomed the ruling
After the ruling, Singh welcomed it as an "honorable" acquittal.
He said, "On the first day, I had said that if any allegation against me was proved, I would hang myself. The court has now honorably acquitted me."
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan in June 2023 under IPC provisions relating to sexual harassment and other offenses.
Legal battle
Phogat opens up on intimidation
Phogat said, "It took a great deal of courage for us to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party."
She alleged Singh used his political influence and muscle power to intimidate several women into withdrawing their complaints.
Despite this, Phogat said many women wrestlers stood firm and continued fighting against him in court.