Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet laments India's missed chances against SA

Statement

Kaur not happy with fielding effort

After the match, Kaur acknowledged India's missed chances and said they were not lucky enough at this level. "We got a couple of chances in between, but couldn't take those chances. We have two matches, and this is the time to stay positive. Shree Charani and Shafali bowled well but the fielders didn't support them," said the skipper. "We have to take opportunities at this level. We were not lucky enough with that."