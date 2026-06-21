Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first-ever player with 200 T20I appearances: Stats
What's the story
Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team captain, has unlocked another achievement. She is now the world's only player to feature 200 T20Is (male or female). Harmanpreet achieved the feat while leading India in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Among men, Ireland's Paul Stirling has played the most T20Is (163).
Record
Most T20I appearances
Playing her 200th game, Harmanpreet is the most capped player in T20I history (male or female). New Zealand's Suzie Bates (184) and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge (183) are the only other players with at least 175 WT20I appearances. Smriti Mandhana (167*) is the only other Indian with 150-plus caps in WT20Is. And Ireland's Paul Stirling remains the only man with 160-plus T20I appearances (163).
Runs
Over 4,000 runs in WT20Is
Last month, Harmanpreet became the third batter to complete 4,000 runs in WT20Is. She reached the milestone against England at County Ground, Bristol. The veteran batter currently has 4,123 runs across 178 innings at 30.09. She owns a hundred, 17 half-centuries, and a strike rate of over 110. Harmanpreet joined Bates (4,739) and Mandhana (4,475) in terms of batters with 4,000-plus runs.
Information
A look at her stellar numbers
In a stellar career, Harmanpreet has also played seven WTests and 164 WODIs. At present, she has over 8,800 runs across formats. Harmanpreet has featured in each of the 10 Women's T20 World Cup editions so far.
Record
200th match as skipper in Women's Internationals
As per Cricbuzz, Harmanpreet is also playing her 200th game as a captain in Women's Internationals. Most matches as captain in Women's Internationals 220 - Charlotte Edwards 200 - Harmanpreet Kaur 199 - Heather Knight 195 - Mithali Raj 183 - Chamari Athapaththu 182 - Meg Lanning