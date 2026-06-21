Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first-ever player with 200 T20I appearances: Stats

Record

Most T20I appearances

Playing her 200th game, Harmanpreet is the most capped player in T20I history (male or female). New Zealand's Suzie Bates (184) and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge (183) are the only other players with at least 175 WT20I appearances. Smriti Mandhana (167*) is the only other Indian with 150-plus caps in WT20Is. And Ireland's Paul Stirling remains the only man with 160-plus T20I appearances (163).