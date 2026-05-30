Harmanpreet Kaur completes 4,000 runs in Women's T20Is: Key stats

Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has unlocked a new milestone in T20Is. With her 9th run in the 2nd encounter against England at County Ground, Bristol, Harmanpreet completed 4,000 runs in WT20Is. She came to the crease when India were reduced to 70/2 in a chase of 169. Notably, Harmanpreet became the third batter in Women's T20Is to reach the landmark.

Information A score of 28 from 22 balls versus ENG-W Harmanpreet managed a score of 28 from 22 balls versus ENG-W. She struggled to get going initially, consuming dot balls. However, the Indian skipper made up with two sixes. In the 18th over, she perished to Charlotte Dean with India being 130/6.

List Harmanpreet joins Bates and Mandhana Playing her 196th match (174 innings), Harmanpreet now owns 4,019 runs at 29.77. She owns one hundred and 16 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet joined New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,720) and India's Smriti Mandhana (4,313) in terms of batters with 4,000-plus runs. Sri Lanka's AMCJK Athapaththu and New Zealand's Sophie Devine are the two other players with 3,700-plus runs.

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Numbers Breaking down her numbers In 57 home matches, Harmanpreet owns 1,247 runs from 54 innings at 31.17 with the help of 4 fifties. In 78 away matches (home of opposition), Harmanpreet has amassed 1,467 runs from 68 innings at 26.67. She has hit 4 fifties. Lastly, in 61 neutral venue games (53 innings), Harmanpreet owns 1,305 runs at 32.62 with a hundred and 8 fifties.

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