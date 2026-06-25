Women's T20 WC: Will rain hamper India-Bangladesh match? 

IND vs BAN

Vital match for both sides

India started their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high note, winning their first two matches against Pakistan and Netherlands. However, they faced a major setback when they lost to South Africa by six wickets on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bangladesh started their campaign with a low-scoring win over the Dutch side. The team then lost to Australia before managing an impressive bowling display to beat Pakistan by 23 runs in Southampton. As the semifinal race heats up, the loser of this game will be left depending on other results to advance further in the tourney.