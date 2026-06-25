Women's T20 WC: Will rain hamper India-Bangladesh match?
What's the story
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Bangladesh will be held at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on June 25. The game is set to begin at 2:30pm local time (7:00pm IST). Both teams are looking to solidify their chances of reaching the semi-finals. This venue has a rich history of hosting international matches and ICC tournaments with a capacity of around 19,000 spectators. Here we look at the pitch and weather report for the contest.
Match conditions
A look at the pitch report
The pitch at Emirates Old Trafford has been balanced for both batters and bowlers in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Seamers are likely to get some movement with the new ball, especially under cloudy conditions. However, as the match progresses, spinners could play a crucial role during middle overs. A first-innings score of around 165 should be competitive at this venue.
Weather conditions
Weather forecast for today
The weather in Manchester is expected to be partly cloudy. Humidity will remain around 64%, with a light south-westerly breeze throughout the day. There is a 2% chance of light drizzle but a full 20-over match is expected. The overcast conditions could provide some early assistance to fast bowlers, making winning the toss and batting first an ideal strategy for both teams.
IND vs BAN
Vital match for both sides
India started their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high note, winning their first two matches against Pakistan and Netherlands. However, they faced a major setback when they lost to South Africa by six wickets on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bangladesh started their campaign with a low-scoring win over the Dutch side. The team then lost to Australia before managing an impressive bowling display to beat Pakistan by 23 runs in Southampton. As the semifinal race heats up, the loser of this game will be left depending on other results to advance further in the tourney.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
India (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Juairiya Ferdous, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter.