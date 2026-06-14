Mandhana smashed a 44-ball 68 at Edgbaston (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

WT20 WC 2026: Smriti Mandhana plays rescuing knock against Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 08:33 pm Jun 14, 202608:33 pm

What's the story

Smriti Mandhana played a resounding knock in India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. She raced to an incredible half-century after the Women in Blue were two down in the Powerplay (18/2). Steadying the ship with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana smashed a 44-ball 68. The latter was dropped on a couple of occasions. Here are the key stats.