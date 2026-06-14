WT20 WC 2026: Smriti Mandhana plays rescuing knock against Pakistan
What's the story
Smriti Mandhana played a resounding knock in India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. She raced to an incredible half-century after the Women in Blue were two down in the Powerplay (18/2). Steadying the ship with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana smashed a 44-ball 68. The latter was dropped on a couple of occasions. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Mandhana rescues India with Harmanpreet
Batting first, India had a perfect start as Shafali Verma smashed a first-ball maximum. However, Sadia Iqbal dismissed her in the first over. Jemimah Rodrigues also fell to Tasmia Rubab, leaving India at 18/2 (4th over). Mandhana counter-attacked with her endearing inside-out strokes thereafter. She took calculated risks, taking India past 100. In the 14th over, Rameen Shamim dismissed Mandhana, who slammed 9 fours and 2 sixes.
Numbers
Fifth half-century in the tournament
Mandhana, having smashed a 44-ball 68, recorded her fifth half-century in the Women's T20 World Cup. Playing her 26th match in the tournament, the Indian opener now has 592 runs at an average of 23.68. Her strike rate reads 117.92. Mandhana is only behind Harmanpreet and Mithali Raj in terms of runs for India in the Women's T20 World Cup.
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Record score against Pakistan
According to Cricbuzz, Mandhana's 68 is now the second-highest individual score for India against Pakistan in WT20Is. This is behind Mithali Raj's 73* in Bangkok in the 2016 Asia Cup.
Information
A look at her numbers
Overall, Mandhana has raced to 4,407 runs from 167 WT20Is at an average of 30.14. Her strike rate reads 124.92. The second-highest run-scorer, Mandhana, slammed her 34th half-century in the format. She also has a ton.