WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka slips out of top five

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has slipped out of the top five in the latest WTA Rankings. The Japanese star fell from fifth to the eighth spot after losing her third-round match at the 2021 US Open. Among others, former world number one Simona Halep dropped to 14th place. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Barty remains the top-ranked player. Here are further details.

Osaka decided to take an indefinite break from tennis

Osaka was stunned at US Open (third round) by Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez. The latter beat Osaka 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4. Shortly after, Osaka announced that she is going to take an indefinite break from tennis. "I don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match. I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while," Osaka had said.

Osaka is 18-6 in the season

Before the US Open, Osaka suffered a third-round defeat to Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann at the Cincinnati Open. Prior to that, Osaka lost in the third round at the Tokyo Games. She withdrew after the first-round match at Roland Garros and skipped the entire Wimbledon. The Japanese hasn't been at her best after winning the Australian Open. She is 18-6 in the ongoing season.

Osaka attained this feat after winning Australian Open

Osaka had defeated 22nd seed Jennifer Brady to win her second Australian Open title earlier this year. She is only the third player in the Open Era to win her first four Grand Slam finals after Roger Federer and Monica Seles.

Barbora Krejcikova rises to career-high fifth spot

Along with Osaka, Halep also slipped in the WTA Rankings. The latter lost her last 16 clash to Elina Svitolina at the US Open. Meanwhile, French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova attained her career-best ranking of number five. World number one Barty retains her spot even though she lost in the third round in New York. Earlier, she won Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open.

WTA Rankings: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS), 2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR), 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE), 4. Elina Svitolina (UKR), 5. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE), 6. Iga Swiatek (POL), 7. Sofia Kenin (USA), 8. Naomi Osaka (JPN), 9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP), 10. Petra Kvitova (CZE).