West Indies beat Pakistan in 1st Test: WTC standings
What's the story
West Indies moved closer to the seventh spot in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) standings after defeating Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test of a two-match series. The match, played at Trinidad, saw Jayden Seales shine with a five-wicket haul, helping his team defend a target of 211 runs. West Indies shone after beating Sri Lanka recently.
Performance review
West Indies move close to England
West Indies started their 2025-27 WTC cycle with losses against Australia, India, and New Zealand.
However, they have turned things around with a recent home series win over Sri Lanka and a lead against Pakistan.
Their win percentage has now improved to 22.73, placing them eighth on the points table.
England are just above them at seventh place with a slightly better win percentage of 24.36 after losing to New Zealand recently.
Bottom position
Pakistan languish at bottom
Pakistan are truggling in the current WTC cycle, winning only one of their first five matches.
They sit at the bottom of the table with a win percentage of 6.67 after losing four consecutive matches, including a series defeat against Bangladesh.