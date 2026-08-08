Joao Pedro shines as Chelsea humble Ruben Amorim's AC Milan
What's the story
Chelsea FC put on a dominant display in their latest pre-season friendly, beating AC Milan 3-0. The match took place in Jakarta, Indonesia and was a much-needed confidence booster for the Blues after recent defeats to Tottenham and Juventus. Joao Pedro was the star of the show, scoring two goals. For Milan, their winless run under Ruben Amorim continues in the pre-season.
Star performer
Joao Pedro scores a brace
Despite missing two clear-cut chances in the first half, Pedro made up for it by scoring a goal in first-half stoppage time.
He headed home an in-swinging corner from six yards out.
Just seconds after the break, he doubled Chelsea's lead with a curled cross from Pedro Neto that he forced past Milan keeper Lorenzo Torriani.
Third goal
Caicedo adds 3rd for the Blues
Just four minutes after Pedro's second goal, Moises Caicedo added a third for Chelsea.
The Blues captain volleyed a half-cleared corner into the far corner with the outside of his right boot.
This was a much-improved performance from Chelsea under new manager Xabi Alonso, who had been facing some concerns after successive friendly defeats.
Chelsea could have increased their lead even further, with Geovany Quenda and Nicolas Jackson both hitting the woodwork.
Next chapter
What's next for the two teams?
The Blues will end their pre-season tour on Sunday against Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim.
Meanwhile, Alonso's men will kick off their 2026-27 Premier League season against Fulham on August 24.
On the other hand, Milan will take on Manchester United in their final pre-season clash on August 15.
Milan's new boss Amorim will face his former side.
In Serie A, Milan start their campaign on August 24 versus Torino FC.
Twitter Post
Winners!
🇮🇩🏆 pic.twitter.com/i0NUjTgmN4— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 8, 2026