Joao Pedro shines as Chelsea humble Ruben Amorim's AC Milan

Just four minutes after Pedro's second goal, Moises Caicedo added a third for Chelsea.

The Blues captain volleyed a half-cleared corner into the far corner with the outside of his right boot.

This was a much-improved performance from Chelsea under new manager Xabi Alonso, who had been facing some concerns after successive friendly defeats.

Chelsea could have increased their lead even further, with Geovany Quenda and Nicolas Jackson both hitting the woodwork.