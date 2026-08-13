Afghanistan's Yamin Ahmadzai records his maiden ODI four-fer: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan clinched the five-match ODI series against Ireland with a commanding victory in the fourth match. Afghanistan won the penultimate fixture by 42 runs at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Riding on tons from Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal, the visitors racked up 343/9 in 50 overs. While Ireland perished on 301, Yamin Ahmadzai bagged his career-best ODI returns.
Spell
Ahmadzai strikes in final powerplay
Ireland had a fine start to their chase with a 48-run opening stand. However, AM Ghazanfar broke the partnership by dismissing Paul Stirling.
Ahmadzai removed Cade Carmichael in the very next over, bringing Ireland down to 53/2.
While the second powerplay witnessed a see-saw battle, Ahmadzai returned to dismiss Gavin Hoey. He then removed Curtis Campher, who had caused some damage.
Ahmadzai wrapped up the match by dismissing Byron McDonough.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Ahmadzai was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers, taking 4/71 in 10 overs. It was his maiden four-wicket haul in the format.
The Afghan pacer now has 13 wickets from 11 ODIs at an average of 31.53. His economy rate reads 5.41.
Earlier in the series, Ahmadzai played his first ODI in nearly four years. He made his debut in 2015.