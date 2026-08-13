Afghanistan's Yamin Ahmadzai records his maiden ODI four-fer: Stats

Ireland had a fine start to their chase with a 48-run opening stand. However, AM Ghazanfar broke the partnership by dismissing Paul Stirling.

Ahmadzai removed Cade Carmichael in the very next over, bringing Ireland down to 53/2.

While the second powerplay witnessed a see-saw battle, Ahmadzai returned to dismiss Gavin Hoey. He then removed Curtis Campher, who had caused some damage.

Ahmadzai wrapped up the match by dismissing Byron McDonough.