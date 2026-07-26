UP's Yash Dayal to represent Chhattisgarh in 2026/27 season: Details
What's the story
Indian pacer Yash Dayal is all set to leave Uttar Pradesh after a seven-year stint in domestic cricket. He will represent Chhattisgarh as a guest player in the upcoming 2026/27 season. The move comes as part of Chhattisgarh's strategy to strengthen its squad with experienced players. Notably, Dayal is yet to play competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final.
Transfer process
NOC application in progress
Dayal has applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), which is still being reviewed.
According to sources familiar with the situation, Chhattisgarh have identified three guest players for the upcoming season, including Dayal.
All three have already joined the Chhattisgarh team in a pre-season fitness camp in Alur, Karnataka, under the newly-appointed head coach Amay Khurasiya.
Player induction
BCCI rules for guest players
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allows every association to induct up to three guest players every season.
Ahead of the 2026/27 season, the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) selection committee picked Dayal, Jayant Yadav, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as their guest players.
They will represent the side in competitions such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
The Chhattisgarh squad will be announced by the second week of August.
Profile
A look at his career
Dayal is the biggest name to join the squad. The left-arm fast bowler shot into prominence after his role in Gujarat Titans' IPL-winning campaign in 2022.
Dayal then starred in RCB's title-winning campaign last year. Thereafter, he was charged with sexual assault in one case and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in another.
Dayal, who missed IPL 2026, has 66 T20 wickets at 30.77.