UP's Yash Dayal to represent Chhattisgarh in 2026/27 season: Details

Dayal has applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), which is still being reviewed.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Chhattisgarh have identified three guest players for the upcoming season, including Dayal.

All three have already joined the Chhattisgarh team in a pre-season fitness camp in Alur, Karnataka, under the newly-appointed head coach Amay Khurasiya.