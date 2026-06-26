Yash Dayal cleared of POCSO allegations, set for comeback: Report
What's the story
Indian cricketer Yash Dayal is all set to make his return to the field during the upcoming Uttar Pradesh T20 League. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler had been sitting out due to his ongoing legal battles. He was accused of sexual exploitation in one case and faced another under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, as per an NDTV report, he has now been cleared of all charges.
NOC approval
UPCA will issue NOC for Dayal
Prem Manohar Gupta, the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), has confirmed that the board will issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Dayal. This will allow him to participate in domestic and league cricket. "UPCA will give an NOC to Yash Dayal for playing domestic and league cricket because all legal proceedings have been settled," Gupta told The Times of India.
Franchise retention
Dayal to continue with Gorakhpur Lions
Sanjay Kapoor, the chairman of the UPT20 League governing council, has confirmed that Dayal will continue with his franchise, the Gorakhpur Lions. He is expected to play in the tournament. "We will conduct the UPT20 League mini-auction in mid-July. We are looking at holding it in new cities such as Agra and Noida," Kapoor said while announcing plans for expanding the league's reach.
Legal troubles
Two FIRs filed against Dayal
The first FIR against Dayal was registered on July 6 at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad district. He was accused of sexually exploiting a woman under the pretenses of marriage. The second case, accessed by NDTV, was registered at Jaipur's Sanganer Police Station for allegedly raping a girl over two years while emotionally blackmailing her. The abuse started when she was 17, leading to the registration of the case under the POCSO Act.
Information
Dayal last played in IPL 2025 final
Dayal, a potent left-arm seamer, last featured in the IPL 2025 final. He starred in RCB's win over Punjab Kings. The Indian pacer missed the recently concluded season due to personal reasons.