The RCB pacer was facing allegations of sexual exploitation

Yash Dayal cleared of POCSO allegations, set for comeback: Report

By Parth Dhall 01:53 pm Jun 26, 202601:53 pm

What's the story

Indian cricketer Yash Dayal is all set to make his return to the field during the upcoming Uttar Pradesh T20 League. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler had been sitting out due to his ongoing legal battles. He was accused of sexual exploitation in one case and faced another under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, as per an NDTV report, he has now been cleared of all charges.