RCB's Yash Dayal set to miss IPL 2026: Here's why

In a blow to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp, pacer Yash Dayal will miss the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, confirmed this in a press conference, saying that Dayal is dealing with personal issues. Though he remains under contract with the team, it was decided that he wouldn't take part in this year's tournament "in his best interest."

Legal issues Dayal facing serious allegations of sexual exploitation Dayal has been embroiled in multiple sexual assault and exploitation cases. A major complaint was filed in Jaipur under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), suggesting that the complainant might have been a minor at the time of the incidents. The FIR accuses Dayal of continuous sexual exploitation over an extended period, allegedly using emotional manipulation and promises related to cricketing opportunities to establish and continue the relationship.

Further accusations Another case of false promises and exploitation In another case registered in Ghaziabad, Dayal is accused of sexual exploitation under the pretense of marriage. This complaint alleges that he continued a relationship with the complainant on false promises, leading to further legal complications. However, Dayal has denied all allegations against him. On December 24, 2025, a special POCSO court in Jaipur denied anticipatory bail to Dayal in a case of alleged rape of a minor.

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Bail denial Court denied anticipatory bail to Dayal in December On December 24, 2025, a special POCSO court in Jaipur denied anticipatory bail to Dayal in a case of alleged rape of a minor. Dayal recently tied the knot with content creator Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony last month. The wedding was held on February 4 and was attended by close family members. Though the couple hasn't officially announced their marriage on social media, Pundir did share a short video reel featuring moments with Dayal on her Instagram account.

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