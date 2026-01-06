VHT: Yashasvi Jaiswal falters in third successive match
What's the story
Star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting woes continue in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over competition. In his latest outing, he fell for a mere 15 runs against Himachal Pradesh in Jaipur. He was dismissed by Vaibhav G Arora after hitting two boundaries. The young batsman, who had recently scored his maiden ODI century against South Africa, has struggled to make an impact in the tournament so far.
Comeback story
Return to form after illness
Following his stellar performance in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored a blistering century, Jaiswal was hospitalized due to an intestinal illness. After spending several days in the hospital, he made his comeback with the Mumbai team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, his recent performances have been modest by his standards - 46 vs Goa, 3 vs Maharashtra, and now 15 vs HP.
Performance review
Jaiswal's performance raises questions ahead of New Zealand series
Jaiswal's poor showing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has raised doubts over his selection for the three-match upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Jaiswal recently slammed his maiden ODI century during the South Africa series. He opened with Rohit Sharma in place of the injured Shubman Gill. However, with Gill back in the mix, Jaiswal is unlikely to feature against the Kiwis.