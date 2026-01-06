VHT: Yashasvi Jaiswal falters in third successive match

Comeback story

Return to form after illness

Following his stellar performance in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored a blistering century, Jaiswal was hospitalized due to an intestinal illness. After spending several days in the hospital, he made his comeback with the Mumbai team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, his recent performances have been modest by his standards - 46 vs Goa, 3 vs Maharashtra, and now 15 vs HP.