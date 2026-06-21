Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Shikhar Dhawan's ODI record with century

Comeback performance

Jaiswal's remarkable return to ODI cricket

Jaiswal was last seen in the ODI format when he scored a century against South Africa in 2025. However, he was dropped from India's ODI XI after that match. Now, on his return, Jaiswal has made a strong case for himself as an opener and a reliable back-up option behind regulars Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. This was his second ODI century and first since last year's ton against South Africa.