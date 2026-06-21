Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Shikhar Dhawan's ODI record with century
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a remarkable comeback to One Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring a brilliant century in the third and final match of the series against Afghanistan. The innings, played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, not only helped India chase down a target of 219 but also saw Jaiswal break a major record previously held by Shikhar Dhawan.
Comeback performance
Jaiswal's remarkable return to ODI cricket
Jaiswal was last seen in the ODI format when he scored a century against South Africa in 2025. However, he was dropped from India's ODI XI after that match. Now, on his return, Jaiswal has made a strong case for himself as an opener and a reliable back-up option behind regulars Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. This was his second ODI century and first since last year's ton against South Africa.
Record-breaking feat
Jaiswal sets new record
Jaiswal scored his second ODI ton in just his sixth innings, breaking the record for the fewest innings taken by an Indian to hit two centuries in this format, as per Cricbuzz. The record was previously held by Dhawan, who had achieved the feat in seven innings during his prime days in 2013. Gill and Dhawan are followed by Kedar Jadhav (9), Virat Kohli (17), and Shubman Gill (18) on this list.
Match summary
India's comfortable 9-wicket victory over Afghanistan
Jaiswal's unbeaten 110 off 86 balls was the highlight of the match as India chased down Afghanistan's total of 218 with ease. He opened the innings with Rohit Sharma, who scored a brisk 79 off 69 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Nabi. Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with an unbeaten 20 off 19 balls as India completed a nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan.
Stats
10th international hundred from Jaiswal's blade
Jaiswal's knock had three sixes and 10 fours. He struck at 127.91. In six matches, Jaiswal has raced to 285 runs for India at 71.25. He owns a healthy strike rate of 97.60, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Jaiswal became the 4th Indian batter with an ODI hundred against the Afghans. Overall, in international cricket, this was Jaiswal's 10th century. Besides his 2 ODI tons, he owns 7 centuries in Tests and one in T20Is.