India's Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his 2nd ODI century: Key stats

Runs

10th international hundred from Jaiswal's blade

Jaiswal's knock had three sixes and 10 fours. He struck at 127.91. In six matches, Jaiswal has raced to 285 runs for India at 71.25. He owns a healthy strike rate of 97.60, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Jaiswal became the 4th Indian batter with an ODI hundred against the Afghans. Overall in international cricket, this was Jaiswal's 10th century. Besides his 2 ODI tons, he owns 7 centuries in Tests and one in T20Is.