India's Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his 2nd ODI century: Key stats
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second ODI century in the third match against Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai. The 24-year-old cricketer achieved this feat while chasing a target of 219 runs. He and his opening partner Rohit Sharma put together a strong 170-run opening stand, effectively ending Afghanistan's hopes of a consolation victory in the series. India went on to win the contest by nine wickets with Jaiswal remaining unbeaten on 110 off 86 balls.
Match highlights
Jaiswal's explosive knock seals series for India
Jaiswal and Rohit handed India a dream start and aced the chase. It was a terrific knock from Jaiswal's blade who completed his ton after Rohit perished for 79 runs. Jaiswal continued to bat and remained unbeaten till the end. He reached his century with a six over extra cover off Mohammed Nabi in the 29th over. A few deliveries later, he hit another maximum to seal India's nine-wicket victory and complete a clean sweep.
Runs
10th international hundred from Jaiswal's blade
Jaiswal's knock had three sixes and 10 fours. He struck at 127.91. In six matches, Jaiswal has raced to 285 runs for India at 71.25. He owns a healthy strike rate of 97.60, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Jaiswal became the 4th Indian batter with an ODI hundred against the Afghans. Overall in international cricket, this was Jaiswal's 10th century. Besides his 2 ODI tons, he owns 7 centuries in Tests and one in T20Is.