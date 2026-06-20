India tame Afghanistan in 3rd ODI, win series 3-0: Stats

Krishna

Krishna joins this club

Krishna was the standout performer in the powerplay as his first five overs in the game resulted in just six runs and four wickets (2 maidens). He became just the sixth Indian to claim at least four wickets in the first 10 overs of an ODI. The others on this list are Mohammed Siraj (twice), Javagal Srinath, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Siraj happens to be the only Indian with a fifer on this list.