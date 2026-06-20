India tame Afghanistan in 3rd ODI, win series 3-0: Stats
What's the story
In the third and final ODI of the series at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India bowled out Afghanistan for 218 runs before sealing the deal by 9 wickets. The Indian cricket team won the series by a 3-0 margin. Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi struck 102 for his side as the Afghans scored 218. Prasidh Krishna shone for India with a five-wicket haul. In response, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 170-run stand for the opening wicket laid the work for victory.
Match details
Summary of AFG innings
Opting to bat first, Afghanistan got off to a disastrous start, losing four wickets for just 36 runs in the first 10 overs. Krishna was the main architect of this collapse, using his pace and swing to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah and Darwish Rasooli. Despite the early wickets, Shahidi and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai put up a strong fight for Afghanistan. The duo added 105 runs for the fifth wicket. Afghanistan's lower order failed to support Shahidi, as they lost their last five wickets for just 20 runs.
Bowling
A look at India's bowling summary
Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with his maiden ODI five-wicket haul (5/23). He bowled 8.2 overs. Gurnoor Brar claimed 1/49 from 8 overs. Prince Yadav did a reasonable job. He managed 1/38 from 7 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled six overs and clocked 0/42. Harsh Dubey chipped in with a wicket (1/38). He bowled 7 overs. Washington Sundar was economical. He clocked 0/23 from 8 overs (2 maidens).
Duo
Rohit-Krishna script rare hat-trick of catches-wickets in Chennai ODI
In a remarkable display of teamwork, Rohit and Krishna produced an extraordinary feat. The Indian pacer wreaked havoc as the first three dismissals were through the same Rohit-Krishna combination, creating a rare hat-trick of catches and wickets in the opening eight overs of the match. Rohit and Krishna scripted a rare triple combination with all three Afghanistan wickets falling in identical fashion through catches at first slip.
Record
Rohit attains these feats
As per Cricbuzz, Rohit became the third Indian fielder to take three catches off a bowler in an ODI. He joined VVS Laxman (off Irfan Pathan vs Zimbabwe, 2004) and Shikhar Dhawan (off Jasprit Bumrah vs Bangladesh, 2018). The opener also became the fourth Indian fielder to effect the first three dismissals in an ODI. Sourav Ganguly (vs West Indies, 2002), Manoj Tiwary (vs West Indies, 2011), and Suresh Raina (vs Sri Lanka, 2013) are the others on this unique list.
Krishna
Krishna joins this club
Krishna was the standout performer in the powerplay as his first five overs in the game resulted in just six runs and four wickets (2 maidens). He became just the sixth Indian to claim at least four wickets in the first 10 overs of an ODI. The others on this list are Mohammed Siraj (twice), Javagal Srinath, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Siraj happens to be the only Indian with a fifer on this list.
5 scalps
Krishna rattles Afghanistan with five-wicket haul
While this performance, Krishna clocked his maiden ODI fifer. He also owns three four-wicket hauls. The pacer now boasts 45 scalps from 25 ODIs at 25.78 (ER: 5.91). According to ESPNcricinfo, Krishna took his fourth five-wicket haul in List A cricket. His tally also includes 8 four-fers. In 84 matches, he has raced to 146 wickets at 24-plus. His 5/23 are now the best ODI figures by any bowler in Chennai. Meanwhile, Krishna became the third Indian bowler to dismiss each of the top five batters of the opposition in an ODI.
Shahidi
Hashmatullah Shahidi hammers his maiden ODI hundred
Shahidi scored a brilliant 102 runs off 131 balls, having hit 13 fours and a six. The veteran now has 23 scores of 50 or more in ODIs. With his efforts in Chennai, the star batter raced to 2,607 runs from 96 matches at an average of 33.42 (SR: 67.80). He is only behind Rahmat Shah (4,121), Mohammad Nabi (3,792), and Mohammad Shahzad (2,727) in terms of ODI runs for Afghanistan. This was Shahidi's second 50-plus score across six ODIs against India.
Wait
Longest wait for an ODI century by an Afghan batter
Shahidi has been a mainstay in Afghanistan's ODI squad since making his debut in 2013. However, it took him until 2026 to score his first ODI century, coming after playing 94 innings. This is the longest any Afghan batter has taken to score their maiden ODI ton. As per Cricbuzz, Shahidi took 4,644 days to score his first ODI century, which is the fourth-longest wait for any batter in the world.
Omarzai
Azmatullah Omarzai hammers his second ODI fifty versus India
Omarzai struck five fours and two sixes en route to his 56-ball 50. Playing his 44th ODI, Omarzai now owns 1,169 runs at an average of 43.29 (SR: 97.90). The tally now includes nine fifties besides a ton, as per ESPNcricinfo. Omarzai's three outings against India have resulted in 138 runs at 46 (50s: 2). In addition to his batting exploits, Omarzai has also been effective with the ball in ODIs.
Chase
Summary of India's chase
Jaiswal and Rohit handed India a dream start and aced the chase. It was a terrific knock from Jaiswal's blade who completed his ton after Rohit perished for 79 runs. Jaiswal continued to bat and remained unbeaten till the end. He reached his century with a six over extra cover off Mohammed Nabi in the 29th over. A few deliveries later, he hit another maximum to seal India's nine-wicket victory and complete a clean sweep.
Jaiswal
10th international hundred from Jaiswal's blade
Jaiswal's knock had three sixes and 10 fours. He struck at 127.91. In six matches, Jaiswal now owns 285 runs for India at 71.25. He owns a healthy strike rate of 97.60, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Jaiswal became the 4th Indian batter with an ODI hundred against the Afghans. Overall in international cricket, this was Jaiswal's 10th century. Besides his 2 ODI tons, he owns 7 centuries in Tests and one in T20Is.
Sharma
Rohit Sharma answers critics with 79 against Afghanistan
While it wasn't another century on paper, the innings from Rohit's blade held more significance than just a missed hundred. It was Rohit's way of answering the question that has been following him throughout this series: how much is still left in the tank? Rohit's fluent 79 sent a reminder to critics that his ODI game is still alive. Rohit managed scores worth 16, 48 and 79 in the series against Afghanistan. Rohit has shown that he still belongs in India's journey to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Numbers
62nd fifty for Rohit in ODIs
Rohit's knock had nine fours and three sixes. In 285 ODIs (277 innings), Rohit raced to 11,720 runs at 48.83. He clocked his 62nd fifty in ODIs besides owning 33 tons. He has smoked 363 sixes. Versus the Afghans, Rohit has belted 293 runs from six matches at 58.6. He owns two fifty-plus scores. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Rohit's 25th ODI fifty at home (100s: 14). From 103 matches, he has scored 5,217 runs at 55.5.
Do you know?
75th fifty in List A cricket
Rohit recorded his 75th fifty in List A cricket. From 358 matches, he has amassed 14,117 runs at 47-plus. Besides 75 fifties, the Hitman has smashed 37 centuries.
Information
Shreyas Iyer remains unbeaten on 20
India sent Shreyas Iyer in at number three. He saw off the chase with an unbeaten 20 off 19 balls. Iyer hit two sixes. He added a 54*-run stand alongside Jaiswal to ace the chase.
Records
Here are the notable records
Shubman Gill was adjudged Player of the Series. He collected his 6th such award, leveling Rohit. Jaiswal is now the fastest to two ODI hundreds for India in terms of innings (6). He broke Shikhar Dhawan's record (7). As per Cricbuzz, for the 4th time Afghanistan have been blanked in a bilateral series. India won with 128 balls to spare. It's their highest such tally while chasing 200-plus totals in ODIs.