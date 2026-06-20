Rohit Sharma scored 79 runs in the match (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma answers critics with 79 against Afghanistan

By Rajdeep Saha 08:49 pm Jun 20, 202608:49 pm

What's the story

In the third ODI against Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a well-made 79 during India's chase of 219. While it wasn't another century on paper, the innings held more significance than just a missed hundred. It was Rohit's way of answering the question that has been following him throughout this series: how much is still left in the tank? Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 170 runs for the 1st wicket before India completed a 9-wicket win.