3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma answers critics with 79 against Afghanistan
What's the story
In the third ODI against Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a well-made 79 during India's chase of 219. While it wasn't another century on paper, the innings held more significance than just a missed hundred. It was Rohit's way of answering the question that has been following him throughout this series: how much is still left in the tank? Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 170 runs for the 1st wicket before India completed a 9-wicket win.
Game dynamics
A fluent knock from Rohit
The start of the innings wasn't all that smooth for Rohit. He had his fair share of early jitters, with a top edge falling safely and another chance going begging in a bizarre fashion. But once he settled down, the familiar rhythm returned - pull shots, sweeps, wristy hits through midwicket and easy acceleration against spin. Rohit's half-century came off 47 balls. However, he fell for 79 runs as spin all-rounder Mohammad Nabi dismissed him in the 23rd over.
Skill showcase
A reminder of his ODI prowess
Rohit's fluent 79 sent a reminder to critics that his ODI game is still alive. A century would have boosted his confidence further but this was a statement knock. Rohit managed scores worth 16, 48 and 79 in the series against Afghanistan. Rohit has shown that he still belongs in India's journey to the 2027 ODI World Cup. One will expect him to play a key role in the global tournament next year.
Numbers
62nd fifty for Rohit in ODIs
Rohit's knock had nine fours and three sixes. In 285 ODIs (277 innings), Rohit has raced to 11,720 runs at 48.83. He clocked his 62nd fifty in ODIs besides owning 33 tons. He has smoked 363 sixes. Versus the Afghans, Rohit has belted 293 runs from six matches at 58.6. He owns two fifty-plus scores. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Rohit's 25th ODI fifty at home (100s: 14). From 103 matches, he has scored 5,217 runs at 55.5.
Do you know?
75th fifty in List A cricket
Rohit recorded his 75th fifty in List A cricket. From 358 matches, he has amassed 14,117 runs at 47-plus. Besides 75 fifties, the Hitman has smashed 37 centuries.
Record
Rohit goes past Dravid
Rohit clocked his 95th fifty-plus score for India in ODIs (100:s 33, 50s: 62). It's now the 3rd-best tally among Indian batters as Rohit surpassed Rahul Dravid, who managed 94 such scores. Most 50+ scores for India in ODIs 154 Sachin Tendulkar 131 Virat Kohli 95 Rohit Sharma * 94 Rahul Dravid 93 Sourav Ganguly