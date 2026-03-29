Yashasvi Jaiswal: Decoding his IPL stats versus CSK
What's the story
The third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. Last year, both teams had disappointing campaigns, finishing ninth and last, respectively, with just four wins each in 14 matches. Hence, they would be eager to start well. Eyes will be on RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who can set the powerplay on fire. On this note, let's decode his IPL numbers against CSK.
Stats
An average of 33.25
Jaiswal has fared hot and cold against the Super Kings, hammering 266 runs across eight games, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages a decent 33.25, as the tally includes three half-centuries. The opening batter has a healthy strike rate of 161.21 against the Men in Yellow. Jaiswal was out for four in his solitary outing against CSK in Guwahati.
Information
Has Jaiswal been consistent against CSK?
Though Jaiswal has crossed the 35-run mark four times across eight innings against CSK, he has been dismissed under 11 in three of his other four outings. The left-handed opener batted twice against them last season, recording scores worth 4 and 36.
Career
Here are his overall IPL numbers
Jaiswal has been associated with RR since his IPL debut in 2020. He has mustered 2,166 runs from 67 IPL games at an average of 34.38. This includes 15 fifties, two tons, and a sensational strike rate of 152.85. Meanwhile, Jaiswal finished IPL 2025 with 559 runs from 14 games at 43 (SR: 159.71). The Rajasthan Royals star registered six fifties.