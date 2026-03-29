Jaiswal has fared hot and cold against the Super Kings

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Decoding his IPL stats versus CSK

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:03 pm Mar 29, 202604:03 pm

What's the story

The third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. Last year, both teams had disappointing campaigns, finishing ninth and last, respectively, with just four wins each in 14 matches. Hence, they would be eager to start well. Eyes will be on RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who can set the powerplay on fire. On this note, let's decode his IPL numbers against CSK.