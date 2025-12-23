Year-ender: Here's how RCB ended their IPL trophy drought 

The year 2025 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinch the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Punjab Kings in the final. The summit clash was held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where RCB successfully defended a target of 190 runs on June 3. It was indeed an emotional moment for cricket fans across the globe as the legendary Virat Kohli became an IPL champion after serving RCB for 18 seasons. Here we revisit their historic campaign.

Campaign overview RCB's journey to the final RCB had a stellar run in IPL 2025, finishing second on the points table with 19 points from 14 matches (9 wins, 1 no-result). They had a net run rate of +0.301 as Punjab Kings topped the standings with a better NRR. RCB then defeated PBKS in Qualifier 1 to qualify for their first final in nearly a decade.

Personal victory Kohli's long-awaited triumph Kohli, who has been with RCB since 2008, finally lifted the IPL trophy as his emotions had set the internet ablaze. The win comes after three unsuccessful final appearances in 2009 (vs Deccan Chargers), 2011 (vs Chennai Super Kings), and 2016 (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad). RCB's victory in IPL 2025 also puts them in an elite club of franchises that have won both IPL and the Women's Premier League titles.

Batting stats Kohli and Salt's opening stands powered RCB RCB's highest run-getter in the season, Kohli finished with 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.75, while his opening partner Phil Salt scored 403 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 175.98. The duo added a whopping 565 runs in partnerships, including six stands over 50 runs each—the most for any pair this season.

Middle order RCB's middle-order contributions The middle order also contributed significantly to RCB's success. Captain Rajat Patidar scored 312 runs at a strike rate of 143.77, while Devdutt Padikkal managed 247 runs before being ruled out mid-season due to injury. He struck at 150.60. Jitesh Sharma, who aced the finisher's role was the only other batter with 200-plus runs (261 at a strike rate of 176.35). Tim David's 187 runs came at a strike rate of 185.14.

Bowling stats Hazlewood and Pandya led the bowling attack Josh Hazlewood was RCB's leading wicket-taker, scalping 22 wickets at an economy rate of 8.77. Krunal Pandya followed closely with 17 wickets at a better economy rate of 8.23. Pandya, who also slammed a fifty this season, earned the PoTM award in the final for returning with 2/17 from four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 17 wickets came at an economy of 9.28. Yash Dayal (13 scalps at an economy of 9.59) was the only other RCB bowler with 10-plus scalps.