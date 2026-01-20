Yorkshire sign their first-ever Afghan player: Details here

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has signed Afghanistan 's fast bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq, for the 2026 T20 Blast. The 26-year-old, a seasoned T20 player, has previously played in the competition with Leicestershire. During his three-season stint with Leicestershire, Naveen was the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 tournament with 26 wickets and finished second in the following season. Notably, Yorkshire have signed their first-ever Afghan player.

New chapter Ul-Haq expresses excitement over joining Yorkshire Naveen, who will become the first Afghan player to represent Yorkshire, expressed his excitement about joining the club. "It's a real honor to sign with Yorkshire, a club with a very proud history," he said. The fast bowler also looked forward to playing in front of the Yorkshire public at Headingley and contributing to a strong campaign in the 2026 Blast.

Performance record His impressive T20 stats Naveen has been a prolific wicket-taker in T20 cricket. In 223 matches, he has taken 271 wickets at an average of 24.11. His career-best figures stand at an impressive 5/11, his only fifer in the format. Despite his injuries, Naveen has been a wicket-taker for Afghanistan in T20I cricket. He is the highest wicket-taker for them among pacers in the format. In 48 T20Is, the right-arm seamer has taken 67 wickets at an average of 18.73.

