3 young Indian bowlers who can attain 'great' status
What's the story
Indian cricket has a long history of producing world-class players, and the trend continues with a new generation of talent. These young cricketers are already making waves with their performances and are being touted as potential global superstars. Meanwhile, the national team has a pool of several young bowlers who have made a bright start to their careers. On this note, let's take a closer look at three Indian bowlers who can attain 'great' status.
#1
Manav Suthar
Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has already made a dream start to his Test career, claiming 23 wickets from his first three Tests at a sensational average of 17.34.
Suthar idolizes Ravichandran Ashwin, India's most successful off-spinner in Tests.
However, unlike Ashwin, the left-arm spinner focuses more on his accuracy.
The dip, drift, and revolutions Suthar produces are the skills the modern-day spinners lack.
With Suthar being just 24, it's just the beginning of a promising Test career.
#2
Prince Yadav
After an impressive IPL 2026 season with Lucknow Super Giants, Prince Yadav made his ODI and T20I debut for India.
The young pacer can move the new ball both ways, and that too with pace.
Though the 24-year-old has played just a couple of First-Class games so far, his attributes can earn him tremendous success in the Test arena.
#3
Anshul Kamboj
Anshul Kamboj is another great exploiter of the new ball.
A proven performer in First-Class cricket, Kamboj made his Test debut against England last year.
Though he could not leave a great impact, the 25-year-old has been one of the best fast bowlers in Indian domestic cricket in recent years.
While his 110 FC wickets have come at an average of 24.36, the IPL 2026 season saw him claim 21 wickets for Chennai Super Kings at 25.23.