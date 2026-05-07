IPL: Youngest overseas batter to score a century

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a 33-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 49 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday. The Kings faltered while chasing 236 runs, though Cooper Connolly shone with a superb 107* off 59 balls. He was the lone warrior, taking PBKS to 202/7. Connolly, who slammed his maiden T20 hundred, is now the youngest overseas centurion in IPL history.

#1 22y 257d: Cooper Connolly vs SRH, 2026 At 22 years and 257 days, Connolly is now the youngest overseas player to score a century in the IPL, according to Cricbuzz. Connolly got to his hundred from 57 balls with a four off Shivang Kumar in the 20th over. The Aussie international smashed 7 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 181.36). This was his maiden T20 hundred. His tally also includes six half-centuries.

Information Highest scores for PBKS vs SRH in IPL According to Cricbuzz, Connolly is now the 15th PBKS batter with an IPL hundred. He became the second PBKS batter with an IPL ton against SRH, after Chris Gayle, who slammed 104* in the IPL 2018 season.

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