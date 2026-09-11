Who is youngest to complete 50 WT20I wickets (FM teams)? 

Charani completed the 50-wicket mark with her only scalp against Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

The youngster bowled four overs and claimed 1/14.

As mentioned, Charani reached the landmark at the age of 22 years and 37 days.

This puts her fourth on this elite list.

Charani now owns 50 scalps across 29 matches at 14.58. Her ER reads 6.73 (4W: 2).