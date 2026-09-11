Who is youngest to complete 50 WT20I wickets (FM teams)?
What's the story
Indian cricketer Shree Charani has made history by becoming the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in Women's T20Is. The young spinner achieved the milestone in just her 29th match, at the age of 22 years and 37 days. This feat puts her joint-second on the all-time list for fastest bowlers to reach this landmark in women's T20Is. On this note, we look at the youngest bowlers to complete 50 WT20I wickets for Full Member teams.
#4
22y 37d - Shree Charani
Charani completed the 50-wicket mark with her only scalp against Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday.
The youngster bowled four overs and claimed 1/14.
As mentioned, Charani reached the landmark at the age of 22 years and 37 days.
This puts her fourth on this elite list.
Charani now owns 50 scalps across 29 matches at 14.58. Her ER reads 6.73 (4W: 2).
#3
21y 354d - Amelia Kerr
Current New Zealand skipper Amelia Kerr reached 50 WT20I wickets at the age of 21 years and 354 days.
Since making her NZ debut in 2016, Kerr has played 104 matches, claiming 111 wickets at an average of 20.73.
Her tally includes two four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 6.14.
As of now, she is NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in the format.
#2
20y 334d - Radha Yadav
Charani's teammate Radha Yadav takes the second spot on this elite list, having reached the mark at 20 years and 334 days.
Having played 91 games so far in the 20-over format for Team India, Yadav has recorded a tally of 106 wickets at an average of 19.04.
Her economy rate is 6.65 as she has clocked a couple of four-fers.
#1
20y 300d - Sophie Ecclestone
We have talismanic England leg-spinner Sophie Ecclestone atop this list.
She completed 50 WT20I scalps at the age of 20 years and 300 days.
Ecclestone currently owns 155 scalps in Women's T20Is from 117 games at an economy of 6.03. She averages 16.44 (4W: 2).
As per Cricinfo, she is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in this format.