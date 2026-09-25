How Yuvraj Singh became India's ultimate big-stage performer
What's the story
Yuvraj Singh developed a reputation for producing his best cricket when the pressure was greatest. Across World Cups and major tournaments, the left-hander repeatedly delivered explosive batting, timely bowling and athletic fielding. From his unforgettable six-sixes over in 2007 to his all-round brilliance in 2011, Yuvraj became closely associated with India's most memorable limited-overs triumphs and defining tournament moments on cricket's biggest stages.
#1
2002 Champions Trophy: Announcing himself on the big stage
The 2002 ICC Champions Trophy marked an important step in Yuvraj's emergence as an international match-winner.
He contributed with a stunning 84-run knock against Australia in what was his debut innings.
He also scored an impressive 41 against South Africa in the next encounter.
Still developing as an international cricketer, Yuvraj showed that he could handle the intensity of major tournaments.
#2
2002 NatWest Series final: Yuvraj's epic 69
The 2002 NatWest Series final at Lord's showcased Yuvraj's temperament in a dramatic chase versus England.
India slipped to 146/5 while pursuing 326, but Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif launched a determined fightback.
Their partnership revived India's hopes before Yuvraj was dismissed for 69. Kaif continued the charge, completing the chase with a memorable unbeaten 87 and sealing one of India's most celebrated ODI victories.
#3
2007 T20 World Cup: Six sixes against England
Few moments in Indian cricket are as instantly recognisable as Yuvraj hitting six sixes in an over against England at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup.
He reached his fifty from only 12 balls, setting a then-record for the fastest half-century in international cricket.
The extraordinary assault on Stuart Broad turned Yuvraj into one of the tournament's defining personalities and showcased his remarkable power under pressure.
#4
2011 ODI World Cup: Player of the Tournament
The 2011 ODI World Cup represented the finest tournament of Yuvraj's career.
He scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets, becoming a decisive all-round contributor throughout India's title-winning campaign.
His performances included a century against the West Indies and crucial displays during the knockout stages.
Yuvraj's consistency across disciplines earned him the Player of the Tournament award as India lifted the World Cup on home soil.
#5
Turning adversity into another big-stage chapter
Yuvraj's story became even more remarkable because his greatest tournament came shortly before he was diagnosed with cancer.
He underwent treatment and eventually returned to international cricket, adding another extraordinary dimension to his career.
His comeback was not simply about statistics; it demonstrated his determination to compete again at the highest level after a deeply challenging period away from the game.