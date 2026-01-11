Yuzvendra Chahal credits Sanju Samson for his death-bowling success: Details 

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has credited former Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson for his improved bowling skills. In a recent interview with Mashable India, the Rajasthan Royals spinner praised Samson for his role in transforming his IPL career by assigning him death overs. The 35-year-old said that under Samson's captaincy, he became a better bowler and was able to pick up several wickets during their three-year association at Rajasthan Royals.

Bowling transformation Chahal's evolution under Samson's captaincy Chahal praised Samson for being one of the first IPL captains to employ spinners in the death overs. He said, "Sanju Samson is amazing. Under him I became a better bowler. Till then no captains used to bowl spinners in the death. Sanju made me a death over bowler and I had the most wickets in the death overs." This strategy proved beneficial for both Chahal and Rajasthan Royals during their time together from 2022-2024.

Record achievements Chahal's impressive wicket tally with Rajasthan Royals During his three-year stint with Rajasthan Royals, Chahal picked up an impressive 66 wickets. This includes a stunning 27 wickets in just 17 innings during IPL 2022. The star Indian spinner is also the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history with a staggering 221 scalps to his name. Both Chahal and Samson have since moved on to different franchises for IPL 2026 season.