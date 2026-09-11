County Championship: Yuzvendra Chahal's four-fer helps Northamptonshire beat Worcestershire

Northamptonshire had a significant 89-run first-innings lead as they posted 289/10 in response to Worcestershire's 200/10.

The latter's misery continued in the third innings as heir captain, Brett D'Oliveira, who scored a valiant 64, was the only one to cross 30.

The match was largely dominated by seamers until Chahal made a significant impact an hour into the afternoon session by ending D'Oliveira's innings with a smart catch by substitute keeper Stuart van der Merwe.