County Championship: Yuzvendra Chahal's four-fer helps Northamptonshire beat Worcestershire
What's the story
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball as Northamptonshire thrashed Worcestershire by six wickets at New Road in the County Championship Division Two match. The win, which came in less than three days, has bolstered Northants's promotion hopes. They now sit ahead of their closest competitors Kent with two rounds of action remaining in the season. Chahal's impressive bowling figures of 4/46 helped dismiss Worcestershire for just 182 runs in the third innings of the game.
Match highlights
Worcestershire's only resistance came from their captain
Northamptonshire had a significant 89-run first-innings lead as they posted 289/10 in response to Worcestershire's 200/10.
The latter's misery continued in the third innings as heir captain, Brett D'Oliveira, who scored a valiant 64, was the only one to cross 30.
The match was largely dominated by seamers until Chahal made a significant impact an hour into the afternoon session by ending D'Oliveira's innings with a smart catch by substitute keeper Stuart van der Merwe.
Bowling brilliance
Chahal's stellar performance continued
Chahal's stellar performance continued as he dismissed Matthew Waite for five.
Usama Mir and Adam Finch, the last two batters in the line-up, were the spinner's other victims.
His efforts were instrumental in wrapping up the innings and restricting Worcestershire to a mere 182 runs.
Despite losing both openers quickly after the tea interval, Northants managed to chase down the 94-run target comfortably.
Stats
Stellar run this season
Chahal finished his spell with 4/46 across 18.5 overs. He also struck once in his first outing.
The veteran leg-spinner has been on a roll this season, having claimed nine wickets in his last match against Durham.
Overall, he has raced to 19 wickets across four matches this season at a stellar average of 14.84.
This includes two four-fers and a five-wicket haul.
Information
Here are his FC numbers
As per Cricinfo, Chahal has now raced to 146 wickets across 48 First-Class matches at an average of 32.32. The one against Worcestershire was his eighth four-wicket haul, as his tally also includes six fifers. Notably, he has never represented India in Test cricket.
Team India career
Last appearance for Team India in August 2023
Despite his stellar performances in domestic cricket, Chahal last played for Team India in August 2023 and has been on the sidelines since then.
His international record is also impressive, with 121 scalps in 72 ODIs at an average of 27.13.
In the T20I format, the 36-year-old boasts 96 wickets in 80 matches with an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19.