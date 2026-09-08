US Open 2026: Zheng Qinwen stuns Iga Swiatek, reaches quarter-finals
What's the story
Zheng Qinwen pulled off a stunning upset at the 2026 US Open, defeating eighth seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Zheng, being 5-0 down in the opening set, bounced back to win 7-5, 6-3. This marked her third quarter-final appearance at the tournament. As per WTA, this was also the first time a qualifier or lucky loser has beaten Swiatek in a Grand Slam event.
Match details
Zheng comes back from 5-0 deficit in first set
Zheng's victory over Swiatek was not an easy ride.
The Chinese star had to come back from a 5-0 deficit in the first set, just like she did against Madison Keys in the previous round.
After winning three straight games to reach 5-4, Zheng leveled the score at 5-all with a forehand winner.
She then broke Swiatek's serve for a 6-5 lead before sealing the opener with a love hold.
Outcome
What happened in second set?
In the second set, Zheng faced a double break point while serving at 3-2 but escaped with a backhand winner.
She then broke Swiatek's serve for a 4-3 lead, and despite the latter saving three match points, Zheng sealed her victory with a pair of backhand errors from Swiatek.
Zheng bagged 20 winners throughout the match, including nine in the first set.
Landmarks
Zheng reaches these landmarks
With the win, Zheng became the first qualifier to reach the US Open women's singles quarterfinals since Emma Raducanu in 2021.
As mentioned, the Chinese star also became the first qualifier or lucky loser to beat Swiatek at a Grand Slam.
The latter was 15-0 in such matches before this affair.
As per Opta, no Chinese player has reached the US Open quarterfinals more than Zheng (three) in the Open Era.
Information
Zheng's fifth Major quarter-final
Overall, Zheng raced to her fifth quarter-final at Grand Slams. The 2024 Australian Open finalist is now 14-3 at the US Open and 35-17 at Majors. Earlier this year, Zheng had first-round exits at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.