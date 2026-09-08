US Open 2026: Zheng Qinwen stuns Iga Swiatek, reaches quarter-finals

Zheng's victory over Swiatek was not an easy ride.

The Chinese star had to come back from a 5-0 deficit in the first set, just like she did against Madison Keys in the previous round.

After winning three straight games to reach 5-4, Zheng leveled the score at 5-all with a forehand winner.

She then broke Swiatek's serve for a 6-5 lead before sealing the opener with a love hold.