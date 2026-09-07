Brad Evans becomes first Zimbabwe batter with this T20I milestone 

Zimbabwe had a terrible start, losing four wickets for just 46 runs in the powerplay.

Evans, who came in at a precarious position with Zimbabwe reeling at 57/6, shared a 52-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Kundai Matigimu (19) and another 24-run stand with Blessing Muzarabani.

He scored an unbeaten 56 off just 31 balls with the help of four sixes and as many fours.