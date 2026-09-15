Brendan Taylor breaks this ODI record of Sachin Tendulkar: Details 

Taylor's journey to this record has been anything but conventional.

He first retired from international cricket in 2021, before being handed a three-and-a-half-year suspension in 2022 for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes.

However, he came out of retirement in 2025 when Zimbabwe began preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which they will co-host with South Africa and Namibia.