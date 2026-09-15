Brendan Taylor breaks this ODI record of Sachin Tendulkar: Details
What's the story
Zimbabwean cricketer Brendan Taylor has become the longest-serving player in men's One Day Internationals (ODIs), surpassing Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. The record was broken during the first ODI of a three-match series against Australia at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. Taylor's ODI career has now spanned over 22 years and four months, surpassing Tendulkar's 22-year and three-month-long career in the format.
Career trajectory
Taylor's unconventional journey to record
Taylor's journey to this record has been anything but conventional.
He first retired from international cricket in 2021, before being handed a three-and-a-half-year suspension in 2022 for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes.
However, he came out of retirement in 2025 when Zimbabwe began preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which they will co-host with South Africa and Namibia.
Sporting accolades
Taylor still trails behind Tendulkar in these records
Taylor made his ODI debut in 2004 and has since played 208 matches, scoring a national record of 11 centuries.
His contributions have made him one of Zimbabwe's most successful batters.
Despite surpassing Tendulkar in longevity, Taylor still trails behind the Indian icon in several major ODI records.
Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in ODIs with 18,426 runs and has played more matches than anyone else at a staggering 463 appearances for India.
Stats
Taylor set to become Zimbabwe's highest ODI run-scorer
Taylor could only manage four off 13 balls in the opening ODI against the Aussies.
Across 206 ODI innings, Taylor has raced to 6,708 runs at an average of 35.12. His tally also includes 39 half-centuries besides 11 tons.
In terms of ODI runs for Zimbabwe, he is only behind Andy Flower, who slammed 6,786 runs from 213 ODIs at an average of 35.34.