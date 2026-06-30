Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh, register their biggest-ever Test win: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe registered their biggest win in Test history, defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs. The one-off match played in Harare saw the hosts wrap up the match within three days. As per ESPNcricinfo, this marked the first instance of Zimbabwe winning two consecutive Tests by an innings margin. Their previous such victory was against Afghanistan in October 2025 at the same venue.
Summary
How the match panned out
Electing to field, Zimbabwe bowled Bangladesh out for 140. While Mominul Haque scored 60, Newman Nyamhuri took a four-fer. In response, Zimbabwe rode on Innocent Kaia's ton, scoring 410. After conceding a first-innings lead of 270 runs, Bangladesh crumbled in their second innings. They were all out for just 185 runs, with Blessing Muzarabani leading the charge for Zimbabwe. He picked up four wickets, helping his team secure an emphatic victory.
Century
Kaia's maiden Test hundred powers Zimbabwe
Innocent Kaia was the star of the match, scoring his maiden Test hundred and equaling Bangladesh's first-innings total on his own with a brilliant 140. He took 227 balls for the same, scoring 17 boundaries. Kaia, who made his Test debut in 2023, raced to his maiden century in the format. He also has a half-century. Across three Tests, he now has 312 runs at an average of 62.4.
Information
All 20 wickets by pacers
According to ESPNcricinfo, all 20 wickets of Bangladesh were taken by fast bowlers, marking only the second such instance in Zimbabwe Test history. The first came in 1993 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
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Milestone match for Zimbabwe
As mentioned, Zimbabwe registered their biggest victory in Test history. According to ESPNcricinfo, Zimbabwe's previous Test saw them tame Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs last year. Zimbabwe have recorded only two more innings wins in Test cricket.
Performers
Other notable performers of the match
Newman Nyamhuri recorded his career-best innings figures for Zimbabwe. He took 4/61 in the first innings. Mominul Haque registered his 28th half-century in Tests. He now has 5,131 runs from 78 Tests at 38.00. Brian Bennett (59), Craig Ervine (60), and Wessly Madhevere (77*) also scored half-centuries for Zimbabwe in their only innings. Muzarabani now has 73 wickets from 19 Tests at 25.20.