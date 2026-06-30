Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh, register their biggest-ever Test win: Stats

Century

Kaia's maiden Test hundred powers Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia was the star of the match, scoring his maiden Test hundred and equaling Bangladesh's first-innings total on his own with a brilliant 140. He took 227 balls for the same, scoring 17 boundaries. Kaia, who made his Test debut in 2023, raced to his maiden century in the format. He also has a half-century. Across three Tests, he now has 312 runs at an average of 62.4.