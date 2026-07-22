Zimbabwe vs India, 1st T20I: Key player matchups

Abhishek Sharma has been in fine form, having scored 503 runs from 20 T20Is with a strike rate of 195.71 this year.

He will be wary of a fired-up Blessing Muzarabani, who owns 17 T20I wickets at 15.11 in 2026.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Zimbabwe pacer has dismissed Abhishek once in three T20I innings. The latter has managed 10 runs off 7 balls in this battle.