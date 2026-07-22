Zimbabwe vs India, 1st T20I: Key player matchups
What's the story
India would hope to end their winless streak in the shortest format when they face Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club on July 23. Under Shreyas Iyer, India suffered a 0-2 series defeat against Ireland and a 0-4 loss to England. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are coming off a 2-1 T20I series defeat to Bangladesh. The upcoming opener offers some key player matchups.
#1
Abhishek Sharma vs Blessing Muzarabani
Abhishek Sharma has been in fine form, having scored 503 runs from 20 T20Is with a strike rate of 195.71 this year.
He will be wary of a fired-up Blessing Muzarabani, who owns 17 T20I wickets at 15.11 in 2026.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the Zimbabwe pacer has dismissed Abhishek once in three T20I innings. The latter has managed 10 runs off 7 balls in this battle.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Muzarabani
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earlier became India's youngest debutant, now has a chance to go all out. Like Abhishek, he will also face the Muzarabani challenge. The battle will be intriguing as the 15-year-old has a knack for taking all high-profile bowlers to cleaners.
#3
Brian Bennett vs Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav is expected to make his much-awaited T20I comeback.
The express pacer, who can bowl at over 150kph regularly, last played a T20I in October 2024. He was out with multiple injuries thereafter.
Yadav's pace will complement the lively track of Harare. Therefore, his battle with the Zimbabwe openers, especially the in-form Brian Bennett, is one to watch out for.
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Shreyas Iyer vs Sikandar Raza
The series opener could also see a captain-vs-captain clash in Harare. While off-spinner Sikandar Raza will likely roll his arms over in the middle overs, his counterpart, Shreyas Iyer, plays spin well.