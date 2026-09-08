Alexander Zverev reaches his 5th quarter-final at US Open: Details
What's the story
German tennis ace Alexander Zverev has stormed into the quarter-finals of the US Open 2026. The top seed defeated Italy's Luciano Darderi in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3). This is Zverev's fifth quarter-final appearance at this tournament, having also qualified for this round in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024. He will next take on Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp for a spot in the semi-finals.
Match details
Zverev on top in opening 2 sets
Zverev, who had two grueling five-setters in his previous matches, started the match on a strong note.
He used his serve and powerful baseline hitting to keep Darderi under constant pressure.
Even when the 21st seed tested his serve late in the first set, Zverev held firm and found another gear in the second.
Set disruption
Darderi disrupts Zverev's rhythm in 3rd set
A poorly executed drop shot from Darderi gave Zverev a second break in the next set, putting him 4-0 ahead.
However, the Italian managed to disrupt Zverev's rhythm in the third set with his powerful first serve and drop shots.
He kept the set on serve and made top seed work hard for his passage into the last eight.
Tiebreak control
Only player with this feat in 2026
Despite the setback in the third set, Zverev kept his composure when it mattered most.
He took control of the tiebreak and closed out the match 7-3, becoming the only player to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2026.
The win was particularly welcome after Zverev had spent nearly 12 hours on court across his first three matches.
Among players to begin their career in the Open Era, Alexander Zverev (29y 132d) is the third-oldest to reach all four Grand Slam QFs in a season for the first time, as per Opta.
Stats
A look at the game stats
Coming to the state, Zverev recorded 13 aces while Darderi managed nine.
The German star had a win percentage of 86 on his first serve and 72 on his second one.
He also committed five double-faults while securing four of his 17 break points.
Zverev overall finished the game with 108 points, 30 more than Darderi's tally.
Future plans
'I don't know what to do with myself,' jokes Zverev
After the match, Zverev praised Darderi for his performance in the third set.
"I barely saw anyone hit the ball as hard as he did consistently for an entire set," he said.
The German also joked about his early finish, saying, "To be honest, I don't know what to do with myself because it's before midnight."
He later clarified that going out to a bar was a joke.