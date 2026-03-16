The deceased has been identified as a Palestinian national

1 killed after missile falls on car in Abu Dhabi

By Chanshimla Varah 12:58 pm Mar 16, 202612:58 pm

What's the story

Abu Dhabi authorities said on Monday that a missile had fallen on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area, killing one Palestinian national. "Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving a missile falling on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area, resulting in one casualty of Palestinian nationality. The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information," Abu Dhabi's media office said.