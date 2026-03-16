1 killed after missile falls on car in Abu Dhabi
What's the story
Abu Dhabi authorities said on Monday that a missile had fallen on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area, killing one Palestinian national. "Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving a missile falling on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area, resulting in one casualty of Palestinian nationality. The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information," Abu Dhabi's media office said.
Related incident
Drone incident near Dubai International Airport
The attack comes after a drone struck a fuel tank near the Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Monday, sparking a massive fire. The fire was quickly brought under control by Dubai Civil Defence teams and no injuries were reported. However, all Emirates flights were temporarily suspended due to this incident.
Missiles
UAE air defences have engaged 294 ballistic missiles
Since the war began last month, UAE air defenses have engaged 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1600 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran, the last of which was on March 14. On March 7, the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan addressed residents following the recent Iranian strikes, saying authorities "will fulfill our responsibility to defend you, our people and our families."