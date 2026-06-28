France: Civilian aircraft carrying skydivers crashes, killing at least 11
What's the story
A civilian aircraft crashed near the eastern French town of Tomblaine on Sunday, killing at least 11 people. The crash took place near the Nancy-Essey aerodrome, where local media reported that the aircraft was carrying a group of skydivers. The incident is one of France's deadliest aviation accidents this year.
Crash response
Emergency services dispatched to crash site
Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash, which occurred in the vicinity of Salvador Allende Street. The local prefecture confirmed that an incident was underway involving a civil aircraft that took off from Nancy-Essey aerodrome. Yves Segyt, prefect of Meurthe-et-Moselle, activated the departmental operational center (COD) for real-time monitoring and was present at the site.
Ongoing investigation
Cause of crash unknown; investigation underway
The cause of the crash is still unknown, and an investigation is underway. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area around Salvador Allende Street to ensure emergency responders and investigators have unhindered access. Local media reports suggest that there was a significant risk of an explosion after the crash due to fuel on board.