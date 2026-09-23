11 killed in mass shooting at house in South Africa
What's the story
A mass shooting in KwaMakhutha township, near Durban, South Africa, has left at least 11 people dead. The incident took place late Tuesday when gunmen stormed a house and opened fire on 14 people. Ten victims died at the scene, while four were taken to the hospital. One of them later succumbed to their injuries.
Investigation underway
Some victims were under surveillance for illegal activities
The police have said that some of the victims were under surveillance for illegal activities. However, they have not disclosed further details to protect ongoing investigations.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but authorities are considering a possible "feud between rival groupings."
A manhunt for the suspects involved in this heinous crime is currently underway.
Crime statistics
South Africa's high murder rate
South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, with over 60 murders reported daily, as per police data.
In recent weeks, the ghastly discovery of at least nine women, with some of their remains dumped by the roadside, has heightened fears in the nation.
In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted organized crime as "the most immediate threat to our democracy...society and our economic development."
He announced plans to deploy the army to assist police forces.