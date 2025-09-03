US kills 11 Venezuelan 'narcoterrorists' in Caribbean drug operation

United States President Donald Trump said the US carried out a strike against a drug-carrying vessel in the southern Caribbean. The operation, which took place on Tuesday, killed 11 "narcoterrorists." "The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the US," Trump said. So far, little is known about the strike. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the strike took place in the "southern Caribbean," but no specific location was given.

Escalating tensions US intensifies pressure on Venezuela The Trump administration has been ramping up military and political pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This includes a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest on drug-trafficking charges. The US has also designated several Latin American criminal groups as terrorist organizations, including Tren de Aragua. The "Cartel of the Suns," allegedly led by Maduro and other officials, is implicated in drug-trafficking activities.

Increased deployment US military bolsters presence in southern Caribbean In recent months, the US military has beefed up its presence in the southern Caribbean. This includes deploying more warships and thousands of Marines and sailors. The Trump administration has made it clear that it is prepared to use force to stop drug trafficking into America. "There's more where that came from," Trump said about the vessel strike.