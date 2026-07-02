13 killed in large-scale Russian missile, drone strikes on Kyiv

Presidential warning

Putin preparing for massive strike for some time: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had cut short his visit to Dublin on Wednesday after receiving intelligence about a possible massive strike by Moscow. He urged Ukrainians to be cautious and protect their families, adding that Putin has been preparing for this strike for some time. Russian soldiers have advanced into the city of Kostyantynivka, one of Ukraine's remaining strongholds in the east. If Moscow secures the city, it will serve as a gateway to the entire Donbas region.