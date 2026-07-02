13 killed in large-scale Russian missile, drone strikes on Kyiv
What's the story
A large-scale overnight missile and drone attack by Russian forces on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has killed at least 13 people. The strikes targeted residential areas, with children among the casualties, according to Tymur Tkachenko of Kyiv's military administration. The attack came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing for a "massive" attack. Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed it targeted energy facilities in retaliation for recent Ukrainian attacks.
Diplomatic response
Ukraine's US ambassador highlights plight of civilians
Ukraine's US ambassador Olha Stefanishyna highlighted the plight of Kyiv residents who spent the night in shelters due to the attacks. She wrote on social media: "Fires and the destruction of civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in several districts of the city." This is the first major missile and drone strike by Russia on Ukraine in over two weeks.
Russian claims
Russia targets military bases in central, eastern Ukraine
Russia also targeted military bases in central and eastern Ukraine, according to its Ministry of Defense. The ministry claimed it was targeting Ukrainian defense and energy infrastructure in response to attacks on Russian power stations from Moscow to the Black Sea. Following the attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare concession that his country was battling fuel shortages.
Presidential warning
Putin preparing for massive strike for some time: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had cut short his visit to Dublin on Wednesday after receiving intelligence about a possible massive strike by Moscow. He urged Ukrainians to be cautious and protect their families, adding that Putin has been preparing for this strike for some time. Russian soldiers have advanced into the city of Kostyantynivka, one of Ukraine's remaining strongholds in the east. If Moscow secures the city, it will serve as a gateway to the entire Donbas region.