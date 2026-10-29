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Home / News / World News / 13 killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine train station
13 killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine train station
The attack specifically targeted a platform where a train was parked

13 killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine train station

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 29, 2026
03:49 pm
What's the story

A Russian drone strike on the Dnipro railway station in Ukraine has left at least 13 people dead. The attack specifically targeted a platform where a train headed for Zaporizhzhia was parked, according to Ukrainian authorities. Oleksandr Ganzha, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, said at least five others were also injured in the incident. "Despite a warning of ​heightened danger, ​people ⁠were on the platform," state rail ⁠company Ukrzaliznytsia said, adding ​that rescuers were on ​the ⁠scene.

Counterattack

Over 600 Ukrainian drones launched toward Moscow

Ukrzaliznytsia said it was a jet-powered drone that had hit the platform where a commuter train was preparing to depart for the nearby southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said over 600 Ukrainian drones were launched toward the Russian capital overnight.

Most of these were intercepted by Russia's air defense forces, with 231 drones destroyed on approach to Moscow.

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