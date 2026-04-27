Kalbaishakhi wreaks havoc in Bangladesh, death toll rises to 14

Severe pre-monsoon thunderstorms have wreaked havoc across Bangladesh , leaving at least 14 dead and dozens injured. The storms, locally known as Kalbaishakhi or Nor'westers, hit several districts late Sunday and early Monday. Most of the victims were outdoors when the storms struck, either working in fields or traveling through rural areas.

Fatal incidents Lightning strikes claimed lives in Jamalpur, Sirajganj In Gaibandha, five people were killed, including farmers and children moving cattle feed. Jamalpur reported three deaths after a tree fell on a house in Melandaha upazila, killing a mother and her two daughters. Thakurgaon witnessed two laborers die while returning from fieldwork, while Sirajganj recorded two deaths due to lightning strikes during agricultural activities.

Rural exposure Lightning remains the biggest killer The Kalbaishakhi storms are a seasonal phenomenon in Bangladesh, but lightning remains the biggest killer during these events. Officials say that open-field work and sudden weather changes make rural populations particularly vulnerable. Despite improved early warning systems by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), many people continue to stay outdoors during warnings due to inadequate ground response measures.

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Environmental impact Deforestation exacerbating lightning strike impacts Long-term environmental changes have also been making lightning strikes more deadly. For instance, deforestation has removed tall trees that could act as natural lightning conductors, leaving people more exposed in open fields. Rising temperatures and humidity during pre-monsoon months are also creating unstable atmospheric conditions, leading to more frequent and intense thunderstorms.

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Urban impact Dhaka experienced temporary flooding, power disruptions In Dhaka, the capital city, the storms caused temporary flooding and power disruptions. However, no deaths were reported from the area. Two university students were hospitalized briefly after a nearby lightning strike but have since stabilized. The BMD has predicted more scattered rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days, which may provide relief from the ongoing heatwave.