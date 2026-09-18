16 killed after explosives-laden vehicle rams into mosque in Pakistan
What's the story
A suicide bombing at a mosque in the Kohat Police Lines of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least 16 people and injured over 30 on Friday. The blast occurred during Friday prayers, partially destroying the mosque. Rescue operations were launched immediately as emergency teams and locals sifted through debris for survivors.
Emergency response
Emergency teams reached spot soon after blast
Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi confirmed that emergency teams reached the spot soon after the blast and started rescue operations.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Roads leading to the blast site have been closed as part of security measures.
Initially, rescue officials had said the blast took place near the Old Police Lines. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general Zulfiqar Hameed later clarified that it was at a mosque inside the Police Lines complex.
Location dispute
No group has claimed responsibility yet
"Following the explosion, an exchange of fire ensued with the armed terrorists," he said in a statement.
Authorities are still trying to determine the exact nature of the explosion and who was behind it.
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack yet.
However, suspicion may fall on Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been known to target security personnel and civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.