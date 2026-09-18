16 killed after explosives-laden vehicle rams into mosque in Pakistan 

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi confirmed that emergency teams reached the spot soon after the blast and started rescue operations.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Roads leading to the blast site have been closed as part of security measures.

Initially, rescue officials had said the blast took place near the Old Police Lines. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general Zulfiqar Hameed later clarified that it was at a mosque inside the Police Lines complex.