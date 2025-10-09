19 US lawmakers urge Trump to 'reset' ties with India 

A group of 19 United States lawmakers have written to President Donald Trump , urging him to "reset and repair" ties with India. The letter was signed by prominent Democratic leaders such as Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Deborah Ross. Notably, no Republican lawmakers were part of the initiative. In the letter, the Congress members blamed Trump's recent tariff hikes for straining relations between the two nations and harming American consumers and manufacturers.

Details What they wrote "We write as members of Congress representing districts with large, vibrant Indian-American communities that maintain strong familial, cultural, and economic ties to India. Recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world's largest democracy....We urge you to take immediate steps to reset and repair this critical partnership," they wrote. They further called on Trump to "review" his tariff policy and continue "dialogue with the Indian leadership," stating that the path forward "demands recalibration, not confrontation."

Economic strain Tariffs have increased costs for American consumers: Lawmakers The lawmakers emphasized that the 50% tariffs have increased costs for American consumers and disrupted supply chains. They said, "American manufacturers depend on India for key inputs in sectors from semiconductors to health care, energy and more." "American firms investing in India also gain access to one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, while Indian companies have invested billions of dollars here in America, helping to create new jobs and opportunities in the communities we represent," they said.