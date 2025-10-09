White House shares 'Peace President' post after Gaza deal secured 

The White House has shared a post on X, calling Donald Trump "The Peace President" after he announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the "first phase" of a Gaza peace plan. Trump has repeatedly claimed to have resolved "seven" conflicts, including the recent one between India and Pakistan, which New Delhi has repeatedly refuted. Because of his ability to "resolve conflicts," Trump has time and again said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be announced Friday.

Twitter Post Check out the post here THE PEACE PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/bq3nMvuiSd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

Prize skepticism Marco would tell you we settled 7 wars: Trump When asked about his Nobel prospects at the White House, Trump said he had no idea but claimed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would vouch for his achievements. "Marco (Secretary of State Pompeo) would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I don't think anybody in history has settled that many," he said.

Nomination details Several countries nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize Several countries have nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, including Pakistan. Islamabad had announced its nomination on June 20, citing Trump's "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during an India-Pakistan crisis. However, India has not credited the US with brokering peace between the two nations. New Delhi maintains that a ceasefire was reached after direct communication between military officials of both countries.